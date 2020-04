BRIEF-Capital Park Sees Significant Negative Impact Of Coronavirus Epidemic On Group's Fin. Results

April 9 (Reuters) - Capital Park SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS

* EPIDEMIC MAY NEGATIVELY IMPACT GROUP’S Q2 RESULTS AND DEPENDING ON PERIOD OF EPIDEMIC RELATED RESTRICTIONS ALSO FURTHER RESULTS

* EPIDEMIC MAY CAUSE 45% DROP OF CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME FOR Q2 DUE TO PROPERTY LEASE FEE DROP

* EPIDEMIC MAY AFFECT PROJECT COMPLETION SCHEDULES AND BUDGETS, CAUSE DIFFICULTIES WITH ACCESS TO FINANCING, DROP IN TENANT AND REAL ESTATE BUSINESS PARTNER ACTIVITY IN POLAND

* CURRENTLY CONSTRUCTION AT UL. ZELAZNA IN WARSAW IS PROCEEDING WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION

* IS CURRENTLY MAINTAINING SECURE LIQUIDITY POSITION

* CURRENTLY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY BREACH OF TERMS TO SIGNED AGREEMENTS, ESPECIALLY WITH BANKS OR BOND-RELATED

* CURRENTLY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE NEED TO BOOK IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE

