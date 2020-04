April 9 (Reuters) - British Automotive Holding SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS SIGNED A DEAL TO SELL 100% STAKE IN BA CAR RENTAL TO TURBACZ 1310

* BA CAR RENTAL HAS NEGATIVE EQUITY

* THE COMPANY DECIDED TO SELL STAKE DUE TO BA CAR RENTAL NOT ACHIEVING SATISFACTORY RESULTS FROM ITS ACTIVITIES

* AS A RESULT OF DEAL GROUP WITHDRAWS FROM SHORT-TERM CAR RENTAL IN POLISH MARKET

