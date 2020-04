April 10 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY DECISION TO POSTPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INITIALLY SCHEDULED ON MAY 19, 2020 TO JUNE 30, 2020

* PROPOSED TO POSTPONE DECISION RELATED TO DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS WHICH WAS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 26, 2020

