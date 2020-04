BRIEF-Vista Alegre Implements New Layoff Measures And Extends Activity Stoppage

April 10 (Reuters) - VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY TO EXTEND TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ITS COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES ACROSS THE RETAIL NETWORK IN PORTUGAL AND ABROAD (EXCEPT ONLINE SALES)

* SEVERAL VAA SUBSIDIARIES DECIDED TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLIFIED LAYOFF MEASURES, INCLUDING:

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF EMPLOYMENT FOR 38.16% OF WORKERS AT VISTA ALEGRE AND ATLANTIS IN ILHAVO AND ALCOBAÇA UNTIL APRIL 30

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF EMPLOYMENT FOR 21.09% OF WORKERS AT BORDALO PINHEIRO UNIT IN CALDAS DA RAINHA UNTIL MAY 8

* REMAINDER OF STAFF AT THESE PRODUCTION UNITS TO RESUME WORK EITHER FULL-TIME WORK OR WITH TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF NORMAL WEEKLY WORKING HOURS

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ALMOST ALL OF EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS FOR WORKERS AT THE RIA STONE STONEWARE TABLEWARE PRODUCTION UNIT UNTIL MAY 4

* CO SAID PRODUCTION UNITS OF CERUTIL AND CEREXPORT IN VISEU AND AVEIRO IN THE OVENWARE SEGMENT TO FULLY RESUME ACTIVITY AS OF APRIL 13

* VAA IS REINFORCING DISTRIBUTION THROUGH PARTNERSHIPS AND ONLINE DEVELOPMENT, RATIONALISING PLANNED INVESTMENTS FOR 2020, AND CONTAINMENT AND REDUCTION OF COSTS

Source text: bit.ly/2yPKGkK Further company coverage: