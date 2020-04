April 10 (Reuters) - Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY HAS RESOLVED TO ISSUE B SERIES BONDS

* THE TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF B SERIES BOND ISSUE WILL BE UP TO 25.0 MLN ZLOTYS

* THE B SERIES BOND ISSUE WILL BE ADDRESSED AT 14 A SERIES BONDHOLDERS

* THE PURPOSE OF B SERIES BOND ISSUE IS REFINANCING COMPANY’S DEBT RELATED TO A SERIES BOND ISSUE

