BRIEF-CCC Receives 23 Mln Zloty Subsidy For Employee Related Costs

April 10 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAYS IN RELATION WITH COVID-19 SITUATION, IT HAS SUBMITTED MOTIONS TO THE POLISH GOVERNMENT TO USE THE RELIEF PACKAGE FOR EMPLOYEE RELATED COSTS

* COMPANY HAS REQUESTED FOR 40% OF EMPLOYEE’S REMUNERATION TO BE COVERED BY THE STATE (40% OF THE AVERAGE REMUNERATION LIMIT) IN CASE OF A REDUCTION OF AN EMPLOYEE’S WORKING HOURS BY 1/5

* COMPANY HAS ALSO REQUESTED THAT THE STATE COVERS UP TO 50% OF DOWNTIME PAY OF THE NATIONAL MINIMUM WAGE

* THE SUBSIDY RECEIVED IN THE RESULT OF FILED MOTIONS AMOUNTS TO 23 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL

Source text: bit.ly/2JTUcWf

