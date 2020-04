April 10 (Reuters) - Dekpol SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS BEEN INFORMED BY THE KARUZELA KOLOBRZEG THAT IT IS FORCED TO IMMEDIATELY HALT THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHOPPING CENTRE INVESTMENT IN KOLOBRZEG, WHICH THE COMPANY WAS CONTRACTED TO DEVELOP

* THE DECISION IS CAUSED BY THE EMERGENCE OF THE SARS-COV-2 EPIDEMIC, WHICH KARUZELA KOLOBRZEG DEEMS A FORCE MAJEURE

