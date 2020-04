April 13 (Reuters) - ROYAL HALI IPLIK TEKSTIL:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS OF 87.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS NET LOSS OF 34.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE AT 295 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 263.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

