BRIEF-Estoril-Sol: Implements Temporary Layoffs On Casinos Of Estoril, Lisboa And Povoa

April 13 (Reuters) - Estoril Sol SGPS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY MAINTAINS THE SUSPENSION OF ACTIVITY OF PHYSICAL CASINOS OF GRUPO ESTORIL SOL (CASINO ESTORIL, LISBOA AND POVOA) DUE TO THE CURRENT EVOLUTION OF THE PANDEMIC AND RAPID DETERIORATION OF GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS

* IMPLEMENTS ‘SIMPLIFIED LAYOFF’ IN ITS PHYSICAL CASINOS, RESULTING IN THE TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS OR REDUCTION IN WORKING HOURS OF THE MAJORITY OF STAFF

* ONLINE BETTING AND GAMING OWNED BY ITS UNIT ESTORIL SOL DIGITAL WILL REMAIN IN ACTIVITY

