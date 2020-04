BRIEF-Cast FY Net Loss Narrows To 4.2 Million Euros

April 14 (Reuters) - CAST SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE EUR 39.7 MLN VS EUR 37.6 MLN YR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 4.2 MLN VS LOSS EUR 5.4 MLN YR AGO

* AVAILABLE CASH STOOD AT EUR 2.2 MLN AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND DEBT REMAINS LIMITED AT EUR 1.8 MLN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES OF HEALTH CRISIS WILL IMPACT ACTIVITY IN COMING MONTHS

* ALL POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS ARE STUDIED AND IMPLEMENTED (OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY, SAVINGS, FUNDING)

* EVEN ON BASIS OF GROWTH REDUCED BY HALF, EXPECTED SAVINGS SHOULD ALLOW TO MAINTAIN PROFITABLE YEAR

* IT IS REASONABLE TO BELIEVE LAGGED TRANSACTIONS WILL QUICKLY BECOME RELEVANT AS SOON AS HEALTH CRISIS IS RESOLVED AND ECONOMIC PLAYERS HAVE MORE VISIBILITY

