April 14 (Reuters) - NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF:

* SAID ON FRIDAY FONDO ITALIANO DI INVESTIMENTO (FII) SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF THE ENTIRE STAKE HELD BY FII (29,76%) IN ELCO S.P.A

* NB AURORA HAS 13.3% OF FII’S STAKE IN ELCO

* NET VALUE OF SALE EUR 1 MLN, WHILE NB AURORA’S SHARE IS ABOUT 0.4 MLN

