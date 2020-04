April 14 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SE:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY 2019 NET PROFIT 0.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT THE COMPANY IS NOT RECORDING SIGNIFICANT CORONAVIRUS-RELATED IMPACT ON CURRENT ACTIVITIES

