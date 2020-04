April 14 (Reuters) - Fope SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY COMO SRL AGREED TO POSTPONE DEADLINE FOR COMPLETION OF FOPE’S ACQUISITION FROM APRIL 20 TO MAY 20

* COMO INTENDS TO PROPOSE CERTAIN AMENDMENTS IN LIGT OF COVID-19 CRISIS AND ITS IMPACT ON THE ECONOMIC SCENARIO

