April 14 (Reuters) - Moment Group AB:

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT GETS SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENTS AND SECURES A PART OF FINANCING

* SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENTS OF SEK 8,100,420

* INTENDS TO PROPOSE THAT AGM DECIDES TO CARRY OUT A NEW FULLY SECURED DIRECTED ISSUE OF SEK 8,100,420 TO JOHAN VON ESSEN AND HANS THYRÉN

* BOARD TO PROPOSE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 1.50 PER SHARE

* SECURES FINANCING OF SEK 12 MLN THROUGH LOAN FACILITY

