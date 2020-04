BRIEF-Atrem Sees Possible Coronavirus-Related Revenue Drop Of About 27-32 Mln Zlotys

April 14 (Reuters) - Atrem SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 7.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 123.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 132.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FURTHER SUSPENSION OF WORKS UNDER CONTRACT WITH MPWIK IN LUBLIN MAY CUT 2020 REVENUE BY ABOUT 5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TEMPORARY FREEZING OR HALT TO NEW INVESTMENTS MAY RESULT IN FURTHER REVENUE CUT BY ABOUT 10-15 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS POSSIBLE TOTAL REVENUE DROP MAY REACH ABOUT 27-32 MILLION ZLOTYS

