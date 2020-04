April 14 (Reuters) - Bioton SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS BOOKED AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 25.5 MILLION ZLOTYS ON GOODWILL OF UNIT BIOLEK

* IMPAIRMENT LOSS HAS BEEN BOOKED IN 2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENT

* IMPAIRMENT LOSS IS RESULT OF THE IMPACT THAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS HAD ON UNIT’S SALES, PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND MARKET EXPANSION

