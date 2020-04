April 14 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAYS OPENS E-COMMERCE CHANNELS TO CUSTOMERS IN AUSTRIA AND HUNGARY

* CEO JAKUB JASINSKI EXPECTS IMPORTANCE OF E-COMMERCE TO GROW SIGNIFICANTLY DUE TO CHANGES IN CUSTOMER BEHAVIOUR PATTERNS

* IN Q1 E-COMMERCE REVENUE INCREASED TO 43% OF GROUP’S SALES VERSUS 28% YEAR AGO

* AT END OF MARCH GROUP WAS PRESENT IN 29 COUNTRIES, WITH RETAIL STORES IN 23 AND THROUGH ONLINE CHANNEL IN 15

