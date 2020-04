April 15 (Reuters) - Banco BPI S.A.:

* SAID ON TUESDAY DECIDED WITH ITS SOLE SHAREHOLDER CAIXABANK TO SUSPEND THE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS, IN THE AMOUNT OF 116,5 MILLION EUROS, RELATIVE TO 2019 RESULTS OF BANCO BPI

