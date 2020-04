REFILE-BRIEF-TomTom Offers No Guidance

(Refiles to clarify in headline that the company is not providing new guidance. It withdrew its outlook last month.)

April 15 (Reuters) - TomTom NV:

* Q1 EBITDA LOSS EUR 5.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.0 MILLION IN COMPANY-COMPILED CONSENSUS

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 62.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 62.0 MILLION IN COMPANY-COMPILED CONSENSUS

* SHARE BUYBACK SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 2.4 MILLION SHARES PURCHASED FOR EUR 16.6 MILLION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTS OUR AUTOMOTIVE AND CONSUMER REVENUE, WITH NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR ENTERPRISE REVENUE - CEO

* Q1 FREE CASH FLOW EUR 13.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 MILLION IN COMPANY-COMPILED CONSENSUS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, RESULTING IN THE CLOSURE OF SOME AUTOMOTIVE FACTORIES AND RETAIL CHANNELS, WILL CAUSE A DEVIATION FROM OUR ORIGINAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020.

* BECAUSE OF OUR STRONG DEBT-FREE BALANCE SHEET, WE HAVE RESILIENCE TO MAINTAIN OUR COURSE, DESPITE CURRENT UNCERTAINTIES - CEO

* SEES EXPECTED LOWER REVENUES FROM AUTOMOTIVE AND CONSUMER

* EXPECTS TO HAVE A NEGATIVE FREE CASH FLOW IN 2020

* TOMTOM NV COMPANY-COMPILED CONSENSUS: Q1 REVENUE EUR 143.0 MILLION; Q1 NET LOSS EUR 62.0 MILLION; Q1 EBITDA EUR 1.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK: SPECIFIC IMPLICATIONS ON REVENUE AND FREE CASH FLOW FOR 2020 CANNOT BE RELIABLY ASSESSED OR QUANTIFIED

* AT END OF PERIOD NET CASH EUR 431.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 447.0 MILLION IN COMPANY-COMPILED CONSENSUS

* OUTLOOK: TO PROVIDE AN UPDATED 2020 GUIDANCE WHEN WE CAN ESTIMATE THE DURATION AND CONSEQUENCES OF THE CURRENT SITUATION

* LOCATION TECHNOLOGY REVENUE IN THE QUARTER DECREASED BY 11% TO €91 MILLION (Q1 ‘19: €103 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK: WITHDRAWN OUR FULL YEAR GUIDANCE GIVEN THE UNCERTAINTY IN THE MARKET

* Q1 NET CASH IS EUR 432 MLN (Q1 ‘19: EUR 241 MLN)

* Q1 FREE CASH FLOW IS AN INFLOW OF EUR 14 MLN (Q1 ‘19: OUTFLOW OF EUR 20 MLN)

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 131.2 MLN VS EUR 143.0 MLN IN COMPANY-COMPILED CONSENSUS

* Q1 AUTOMOTIVE OPERATIONAL REVENUE DECREASED BY 2% TO EUR 85 MLN (Q1 ‘19: EUR 87 MLN)

* Q1 LOCATION TECHNOLOGY REVENUE OF EUR 91 MLN (Q1 ‘19: EUR 103 MLN)

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE DECREASED BY 23% TO EUR 131 MLN (Q1 ‘19: EUR 170 MLN) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)