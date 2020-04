BRIEF-Bank Millennium Says Net Interest Income To Drop By 160-190 Mln Zlotys By 2020 End Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

April 15 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium SA

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND ITS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, AS WELL AS THE REDUCTIONS OF THE REFERENCE RATES BY THE MONETARY POLICY COUNCIL WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S ACTIVITY AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ANTICIPATES A LOWER-THAN-ASSUMED DEMAND FOR FINANCIAL PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

* THE FINANCIAL SITUATION OF SOME CLIENTS MAY DETERIORATE DESPITE THE GROUP’S INITIATIVES AIMED AT PARTIAL MITIGATION OF THE EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC

* THE LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL POSITION OF THE GROUP REMAIN VERY STRONG

* FOLLOWING THE DECISION OF POLAND’S MINISTRY OF FINANCE TO REDUCE FROM 3% TO 0% THE SYSTEMIC RISK BUFFER, THE MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS FOR THE BANK AND FOR THE GROUP ARE NOW 15.5% AND 15.4% RESPECTIVELY, WHILE THE REQUIRED TIER 1 RATIO IS NOW 12.2% AND 12.2% RESPECTIVELY

* THE REDUCTION OF THE SYSTEMIC RISK BUFFER ALSO DECREASES THE FUTURE LEVEL OF MREL REQUIREMENTS

* WEAKENING OF THE POLISH ZLOTY MAY AFFECT THE COST OF LEGAL RISK OF FX MORTGAGE LOANS, SO THE BANK DECIDED TO CREATE ADDITIONAL 55 MILLION ZLOTY PROVISION FOR THIS RISK IN Q1

* THE DECISIONS OF THE MONETARY POLICY COUNCIL TO REDUCE RATES AS WELL AS THE CHANGE IN THE PARAMETERS OF THE MANDATORY DEPOSITS RESERVES REQUIREMENTS WILL ALTOGETHER HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S NET INTEREST INCOME OF AROUND 160 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 190 MILLION ZLOTYS UNTIL YEAR-END 2020

* THE NET PROFIT EXPECTED IN Q1 2020 WILL BE BELOW THE Q1 2019 NET PROFIT

