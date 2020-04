BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics Records Drop In Number Of ECG Monitoring Sessions On The US Market Amid Covid-19 Epidemic

April 15 (Reuters) - Medicalgorithmics SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE COMPANY HAS RECORDED A DROP IN NUMBER OF ECG MONITORING SESSIONS ON THE US MARKET; FROM MARCH 16 TILL APRIL 12 THE NUMBER DECREASED BY 43% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* ALSO SAID ITS UNIT MEDI-LYNX CARDIAC MONITORING APPLIED FOR A PREFERENTIAL LOAN UNDER THE CARES ACT ESTABLISHED BY THE US CONGRESS

* UNDER THE LOAN THE UNIT HAS RAISED FUNDS IN THE AMOUNT OF 3.2 MILLION USD, WHICH WILL BE USED TO FINANCE OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES, MAINLY PAYROLL FINANCING

* SAID WITHIN THE GROUP WORKING HOURS HAVE BEEN REDUCED, WHICH WILL CUT EXPENSES INCURRED FOR SALARIES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)