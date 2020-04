BRIEF-Bioton FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of 126.7 Mln Zlotys

April 15 (Reuters) - Bioton SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET LOSS OF 126.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 26.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 202.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 241.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TRIES TO SECURE PRODUCTION BY INCREASING SUPPLY OF KEY RAW MATERIALS FOR 6 MONTHS IN ADVANCE, WHICH MAY BE DIFFICULT AS THE COMPANY’S SUPPLIERS WILL SOON BE AT THE VERGE OF THEIR PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* SECURING PRODUCTS ON THE POLISH MARKET AND PROBLEMS WITH SHIPMENT OF PRODUCTS TO FOREIGN MARKETS MAY CAUSE PROBLEMS WITH COLLECTION OF FOREIGN RECEIVABLES

* TO SECURE ITS LIQUIDITY, THE COMPANY HAS SIGNED ANNEXES TO LOAN DEALS WITH BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA AND HSBC CHANGING CAPITAL REPAYMENT SCHEDULES AND IS IN TALKS WITH BANK OF CHINA TO MAXIMIZE THE LEVEL OF AVAILABLE CASH IN THE NEAR FUTURE

* SEES NO RISK TO SALES OF INSULIN AS IT IS A LIVE-SAVING MEDICINE AND MUST BE TAKEN REGARDLESS OF CIRCUMSTANCES RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

