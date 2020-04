April 15 (Reuters) - ASTARTA Holding NV:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET PROFIT EUR 1.7 MLN VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 18.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 77.9 MLN VERSUS EUR 68.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* TO DATE ITS OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* THE COMPANY REMAINS EXPOSED TO OPERATIONAL AND MARKET RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH THE PANDEMIC THAT ARE NOT QUANTIFIABLE AT THE PRESENT TIME

