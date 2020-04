April 16 (Reuters) - Zardoya Otis SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE BOARD HAD DECIDED TO POSTPONE THE ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, DUE TO HEALTH CRISIS, CAUSED BY COVID-19

* EXPECTS TO HOLD THE MEETING IN JUNE OR JULY 2020

Source text: bit.ly/2KahlUo

