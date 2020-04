April 16 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY COMBINED MARCH 17 AND APRIL 8 RATE CUTS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT THE GROUP’S NET INTEREST INCOME BY 170-220 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ESTIMATES THAT THE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED ECONOMIC DOWNTURN IN POLAND ON THE GROUP’S RISK COST LEVEL WILL AMOUNT TO AT LEAST 110 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q1

* SEES LOWER Q1 NET PROFIT AT CONSOLIDATED LEVEL THAN A YEAR AGO

