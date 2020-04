BRIEF-Bioera FY Net Loss Widens To EUR 7.9 Mln

April 16 (Reuters) - Bioera SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET LOSS EUR 7.9 MLN VS LOSS EUR 4.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 30.2 MLN VS EUR 39.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, CLOSURE OF SOME COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES LED TO SHUTDOWN OF IMPORTANT PRODUCT DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS, WITH INEVITABLE REPERCUSSIONS ON TURNOVER TARGETS PREVIOUSLY FORSEEN.

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, GROUP ACTIVATED REDUNDANCY FUND PROCEDURES AND IS MONITORING ADDITIONAL EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES INTRODUCED BY GOVERNMENT

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, LENDERS APPROVED ONE-YEAR MPORATORIUM REQUESTS MADE BY GROUP ON EXISTING LOANS

* SEES COMPLETION OF GENERAL REORGANIZATION OF GROUP ACTIVITIES IN 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)