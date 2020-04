BRIEF-Sporting Suspends Or Reduces Working Contracts Of 95% Of Employees And Contractors

April 16 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IN LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS UNCERTAINTY DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND WORKING CONTRACTS AND TO REDUCE WORKING HOURS OF ITS EMPLOYEES, AS WELL AS REDUCE CONTRACTS WITH SERVICE PROVIDERS

* THIS WILL AFFECT ABOUT 95% OF SPORTING’S EMPLOYEES AND CONTRACTORS

* SAYS MEASURES TO ENTER INTO FORCE ON APRIL 16 FOR 30 DAYS, WHICH CAN BE EXTENDED

* SAYS MEASURES AIM TO REDUCE FIXED COSTS AND ADD TO OTHER MEASURES ALREADY ADOPTED, SUCH AS REDUCTION IN SALARIES OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS BY 50%, SALARY REDUCTION OF PLAYERS AND COACHING STAFF BY 40%, REDUCTION OF OPERATIONAL COSTS, CUTTING INCIDENTAL EXPENSES AND SUSPENSION OR POSTPONEMENT OF NON-CRITICAL INVESTMENTS

* BASED ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE TODAY, THESE MEASURES ARE ESTIMATED TO REDUCE PERSONNEL COSTS BY ABOUT 40% DURING APPLICABLE PERIOD

Source text: bit.ly/2wNtj3q

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)