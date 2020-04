April 16 (Reuters) - NEXITY SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THERE IS NO CHANGE IN NEXITY’S GOVERNANCE

* NEXITY’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER JEAN-PHILIPPE RUGGIERI IS HOSPITALISED AFTER BEING INFECTED WITH COVID-19

* CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALAIN DININ KEEPS STEERING NEXITY’S STRATEGY AND WILL ACCOMPANY THE GROUP’S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)