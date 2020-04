BRIEF-Nanogate Arranges For Extension Of Covenant Suspension

April 16(Reuters) - NANOGATE SE:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS AGREED ON EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION OF THE LEVERAGE COVENANT OF THE SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT OF MAY 2018 UNTIL AUGUST 31, 2020

* THE INTEREST MARGIN WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED DURING THIS TIME

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONDITIONAL MEASURES THAT ARE INTENDED TO COMPENSATE FOR THE LIQUIDITY NEEDS CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND TO SUSTAINABLY IMPROVE THE GENERAL LIQUIDITY SITUATION OF GROUP

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)