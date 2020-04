April 16 (Reuters) - ARCELIK:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY HAS SAID ITS SUBSIDIARIES’ PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES ARE SUSPENDED IN SOME COUNTRIES DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CURFEWS ARE EXPECTED TO END ON APRIL 25 IN BANGLADESH AND APRIL 30 IN PAKISTAN AND SOUTH AFRICA

* DUE TO THE ONGOING CURFEW IN INDIA, OUR JOINT VENTURE VOLTBEK’S PLANT ALSO SUSPENDED PRODUCTION

