* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS ESTABLISHED TRIGGER LABS COMPANY WITH A NATURAL PERSON

* SHARE CAPITAL OF TRIGGER LABS AMOUNTS TO 5,000 ZLOTYS DIVIDED INTO 100 SHARES

* PLAYWAY WILL HOLD 55% STAKE IN TRIGGER LABS, WHEREAS THE NATURAL PERSON WILL HOLD 45% STAKE

* THE NATURAL PERSON HAS BEEN RUNNING A DEVELOPMENT TEAM SINCE 2014 THAT DEVELOPED THE GAMES SYMMETRY, THE LAST JOURNEY AND REPRESSED

