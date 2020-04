April 16 (Reuters) - Itway SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT EUR 2.0 MLN VS EUR 0.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUES FROM SALES EUR 31.2 MLN VS EUR 28.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES TO ALLOCATE TO RESERVE RESULT OF FISCAL PERIOD

* BOARD APPROVES INDUSTRIAL PLAN FOR 2020-2023 PERIOD

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, IT IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS IMPACT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GROUP

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)