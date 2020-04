April 16 (Reuters) - ORKLA ASA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ACQUIRES NORGESPLASTER

* ORKLA WOUND CARE HAS SIGNED AND COMPLETED AN AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 100% OF THE SHARES IN NORGESPLASTER HOLDING AS

* THE COMPANY WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO ORKLA’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF APRIL 1, 2020

* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE

