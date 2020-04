April 16 (Reuters) - Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria SpA :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET LOSS EUR 2.4 MLN VS LOSS EUR 975,000 YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 2.7 MLN VS EUR 2.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, THERE ARE NO ELEMENTS TO QUANTIFY ITS IMPACT ON FUTURE INVESTMENT, PRODUCTION AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES AND CONSEQUENTLY ON GROUP’S ECONOMIC, ASSET AND FINANCIAL VALUES.

