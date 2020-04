April 16 (Reuters) - Class Editori SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET LOSS EUR 8.2 MLN VS LOSS EUR 8.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 80.1 MLN VS EUR 73.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL REPERCUSSIONS FROM COVID-19 EMERGENCY SUGGEST CAUTION REGARDING PROSPECTIVE ASSESSMENTS

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, COMPANY OPERATIONS WERE GUARANTEED THROUGH MAXIMUM USE OF SMART WORKING

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)