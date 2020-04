BRIEF-Fabryki Mebli Lowers 2020 Capex Down To 20 Mln Zlotys Max. From 35 Mln Zlotys

April 16 (Reuters) - Fabryki Mebli Forte SA:

* REPORTS FY NET PROFIT 35.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 145.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.18 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.11 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 84.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 72.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* REDUCES CAPEX FOR 2020 UP TO 20 MLN ZLOTYS FROM 35 MLN ZLOTYS

* PARENT ENTITY HAS RECORDED NEGATIVE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN MARCH 2020, WHEN TURNOVER FELL BY ABOUT 50% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2020 AND OVER 50% COMPARED TO MARCH 2019

* AT PRESENT GROUP IS PROCESSING ORDERS FROM THE CLIENTS (MAINLY ONLINE SELLERS), WHO ARE READY TO COLLECT THEIR ORDERS AND CONDUCTS SALES ACTIVITIES, BUT IT REPRESENTS LESS THAN 10% OF A TURNOVER, WHICH GROUP WOULD USUALLY HAVE IN THIS PERIOD

* SAYS ONE OF THE MAIN GOALS IS TO PROVIDE GROUP WITH ACCESS TO FUNDS THAT WILL ALLOW IT, IN THE WORST CASE SCENARIO, TO COMPLETELY SUSPEND OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY FOR A PERIOD OF 4-5 MONTHS

* TO GATHER FUNDS GROUP HAS REDUCED THE OPERATING COSTS AND EMPLOYEES’ REMUNERATION, AND HAS SUSPENDED ALL NON-CRUCIAL INVESTMENT EXPENDITURES PLANNED IN Q2 AND Q3

