April 16 (Reuters) - Energica Motor Company SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED WITH NEGMA GROUP INVESTMENT DEAL

* UNDER DEAL, NEGMA GROUP SUBSCRIBES RIGHTS ISSUE FOR EUR 500,000 VIA ISSUE OF 303,030 SHARES AT EUR 1.6 PER SHARE

* DEAL INCLUDES LOCK UP PERIOD OF 20 DAYS

* UNDER DEAL, NEGMA GROUP WILL SUBSCRIBE CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH WARRANT ISSUED IN EIGHT TRANCHE OVER TIME FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 4.0 MLN AND POSSIBLE EXTENSION TO EUR 7.0 MLN

