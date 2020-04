April 16 (Reuters) - Protek:

* TSV PROTEK BUYS 13.2543% STAKE IN PROTEK AS PART OF TENDER OFFER

* IN JANUARY, PROTEK GOT VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FROM TSV PROTEK, OFFERED PRICE WAS RUB 100 PER SHARE

Source text: bit.ly/34FhWHa

