BRIEF-Siemens Gamesa Withdraws 2020 Guidance, Intends To Propose Dividend

April 22 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT WITHDREW ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO THE UNCERTAINTY ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 WHICH IS COMPOUNDING CHALLENGES IN INDIA AND NORTHERN EUROPE

* THE DISRUPTIONS CAUSED BY COVID-19 ACCELERATED THE SLOW-DOWN IN THE INDIAN MARKET AND COMPLICATED EXECUTION OF THE NORTHERN EUROPE PIPELINE BEYOND WHAT WAS REPORTED IN Q1

* COVID-19 DISRUPTIONS IN ITS SUPPLY CHAIN, MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS, PROJECT EXECUTION, AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY HAVE PRIMARILY AFFECTED THE ONSHORE BUSINESS

* OFFSHORE AND SERVICE OPERATIONS MIGHT EXPERIENCE SOME DISRUPTIONS IN THE COMING MONTHS, ALTHOUGH THESE ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER

* SAID IT HAD ENTERED THE CRISIS WITH A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND A STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION WITH MORE THAN 2.00 BILLION EUROS OF UNDRAWN COMMITTED LINES AT THE END OF MARCH 2020

* STILL INTENDS TO PROPOSE TO THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO PAY THE PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* ITS CHINESE FACTORIES BEGAN TO RETURN TO REGULAR OPERATIONS FROM THE END OF MARCH AND IT RESUMED OPERATIONS IN SPAIN

