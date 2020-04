April 22 - CCC SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE COMPANY HAS RESOLVED TO RUN STRATEGIC OPTIONS REVIEW FOR ITS SWITZERLAND-BASED UNIT KARL VOEGELE

* THE PLANNED REVIEW WILL CONCERN ESPECIALLY THE ANALYSIS OF POSSIBILITIES OF KARL VOEGELE IN A BUSINESS MODEL BASED ON A SIGNIFICANTLY SMALLER NUMBER OF SHOPS AND/OR THE POSSIBILITY OF SELLING ASSETS OR FINDING A NEW INVESTOR FOR THE COMPANY

