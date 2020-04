BRIEF-Navigator To Reduce Paper Output And Stop Gradually And Temporarily Production In Some UWF Paper Machines

April 22 (Reuters) - Navigator Company SA:

* REGISTERED A REDUCTION IN ORDER BOOK TO BE PRODUCED IN APRIL AND MAY, WITH CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS UNTIL END OF QUARTER AND AFTER

* HAS DECIDED TO REDUCE PAPER OUTPUT AND WILL STOP GRADUALLY AND TEMPORARILY PRODUCTION IN SOME UWF PAPER MACHINES

* THE STOPPAGE WILL START ON APRIL 22ND AND IS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO LAST FOR A PERIOD OF 30 DAYS

* THE STOPPAGE WILL RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF OUTPUT OF 700 TONS PER DAY, POSSIBLY REACHING A MAXIMUM REDUCTION IN GLOBAL OUTPUT OF ALMOST 2000 TONS PER DAY

* THIS STOPPAGE WILL NOT IMPACT ON THE WORKER´S INCOME

* PLANS TO MITIGATE THE EXPECTED DROP IN SALES WITH IMPLEMENTATION OF SEVERAL COST REDUCTION MEASURES AND REVISION OF ITS CAPEX PLAN FOR 2020

Source text: bit.ly/3bv6hgy

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)