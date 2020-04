BRIEF-Plasticos Compuestos FY Net Profit Down At 0.2 Mln Euros YOY

April 22 (Reuters) - Plasticos Compuestos SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY FY NET PROFIT 212,576 EUROS VS 477,038 EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAID ITS ACTIVITY HAS NOT STOPPED DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS, CO’ HAS REMAINED OPERATIONAL AND SUPPLYING MATERIALS TO MANUFACTURERS OF ESSENTIAL PRODUCTS

* SAID REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH EMPLOYEES REPRESENTATIVES TO FILE FOR TEMPORARY LAYOFFS, INCLUDING DIFFERENT DEGREES OF AFFECTATION FOR 76 WORKERS DEPENDING ON COVID-19 EVOLUTION

Source text: bit.ly/2RXrWXj bit.ly/3asi4ej

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)