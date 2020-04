April 22(Reuters) - Haemato AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR THE APPROPRIATION OF PROFITS BY THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* MANAGEMENT OF THE AGM ON JULY 8, 2020 WILL PROPOSE THAT THE RETAINED EARNINGS FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR BE CARRIED FORWARD TO NEW ACCOUNT

