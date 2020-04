April 22 - Kernel Holding SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY S&P GLOBAL RATINGS HAS AFFIRMED ITS ‘B’ LONG-TERM ISSUER CREDIT RATING ON KERNEL HOLDING WITH STABLE OUTLOOK

* STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS THE AGENCY’S VIEW THAT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL NOT HINDER KERNEL’S EXPORT VOLUMES, AND THAT THE COMPANY WILL BE ABLE TO STABILIZE ITS CREDIT METRICS AND REFINANCE ITS EUROBOND DUE JANUARY 2022 WITHIN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS

