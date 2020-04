April 22(Reuters) - Energiedienst Holding AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT WITHDRAWS ITS EBIT OUTLOOK 2020

* DUE TO THE CORONA CRISIS 2020 EBIT IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 41 MLN WILL NOT BE ACHIEVABLE FROM TODAY’S PERSPECTIVE

* MAINTAINS THE PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.75/SHR

Source text for Eikon: [EDID:nEQ1ShwGCa]

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)