* SAID ON TUESDAY FY REVENUE UP BY AROUND 60% AT EUR 86 MLN VS EUR 54 MLN YR AGO

* FY TOTAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE UP BY AROUND 12% AT EUR 73 MLN VS EUR 65 MLN YR AGO

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 8 MLN AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* WITHDRAWS OUTLOOK 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* STILL SEES A POSITIVE BUSINESS TREND FOR 2020, BUT SAYS NOT POSSIBLE TO FORESEE EXTENT OF ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE COMPANY’S BUSINESS

