BRIEF-ECC Games Buys "Construction Machines 19" Game From Playway

April 22 (Reuters) - ECC Games SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE COMPANY HAS SIGNED SALES DEAL WITH PLAYWAY ALONG WITH THE TRANSFER OF THE PROPRIETARY COPYRIGHTS

* UNDER DEAL PLAYWAY HAS SOLD “CONSTRUCTION MACHINES 19” COMPUTER GAME TO THE COMPANY ON IOS AND ANDROID, INCLUDING THE COPYRIGHTS

* UNDER DEAL, THE COMPANY IS OBLIGED TO PAY PLAYWAY A REMUNERATION CALCULATED ON AN ARM’S LENGTH PRINCIPLE

* TRANSFER OF THE PROPRIETARY RIGHTS TO THE COMPANY WILL TAKE PLACE UPON PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION TO PLAYWAY AND THE PAYOUT IS TO BE MADE WITHIN 7 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THE DEAL

