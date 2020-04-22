Healthcare
April 22, 2020

BRIEF-Moscow Exchange keeps 2019 dividend recommendations, AGM date

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange says:

* Plans to pay 2019 dividends in line with the recommendations of its supervision board;

* Sticks to its plan to hold an annual general meeting of shareholders on April 28 despite the central bank’s recommendation to postpone such meetings because of the coronavirus outbreak;

* The Moscow Exchange Group’s capital adequacy allows it not to use the regulatory exemptions offered by the central bank;

* The Russian central bank had recommended that financial institutions reschedule AGMs for late summer or early autumn so they can better assess how to distribute their profits.

Source text: bit.ly/2VwtdXz

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Gdansk Newsroom)

