UPDATE 1-Germany's Adva withdraws 2020 outlook on coronavirus crisis concerns

(Adds further details, CEO quote)

April 23 (Reuters) - German telecommunications equipment company Adva Optical Networking said on Thursday it could not predict the course of business for 2020 and withdrew its previous outlook, citing uncertainties about the further course of the coronavirus crisis and its effects on the company’s business.

Adva already warned on the coronavirus crisis effects in February, when it released its expectations for 2020, including that revenues would grow to more than 580 million euros ($628 million) with an increased pro forma operating income of more than 5% of revenues, as well as a negative pro forma operating income margin.

Adva makes networking solutions and telecommunications hardware for customers providing services such as e-learning, remote work, media streaming, and online gaming.

The company said in its first-quarter report that it expected private enterprise, which constitutes about 25% of Adva’s sales, to be more reluctant to make future-oriented investments in the coming weeks and months.

“Apart from a few minor exceptions, our production and supply chains are intact. Clearly, this can worsen suddenly, and that’s why we have developed a strategy that enables us to compensate for production and delivery bottlenecks due to possible location closures,” chief executive Brian Protiva said.

The company reported a net loss of 7.2 million euros in the first quarter, compared with a profit of 1 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Gerry Doyle)