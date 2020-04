April 23 - LVenture Group SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY REVENUE EUR 4.2 MLN VS EUR 3.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 34,000 VS LOSS EUR 56 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON REVENUE BUT CANNOT DETERMINE YET TO WHAT EXTENT

* CONFIRMS POSITIVE PERFORMANCE OF STARTUP PORTFOLIO

* HAS ADEQUATE RESOURCES TO COPE WITH CURRENT POSSIBLE SCENARIOS

